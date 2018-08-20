Long-lost letters complete couple's wartime love story

Canadian Pte. Martin John Suter would spend an entire day's pay on a single silk postcard for his sweetheart, Florence Reid, who was waiting for him an ocean away. Over the three years Suter spent overseas during the First World War, Reid would receive more than 150 of the precious deliveries.

The young couple relied on letters and postcards as their only means of reminding each other of their mutual love, and to share news about her life at home in Galt, Ont., and his life in the trenches of France.

To get the two halves of this love story back together is wonderful. - Carol Reid, Canadian War Museum

Suter would scribble a quick note in his poor handwriting and bad spelling to proclaim his love, then cover the rest of the postcard in dozens of kisses and hugs, expressed as x's and o's.

Reid wrote back lengthy letters describing her painful wait for his return.

"I thought you would be home by this time," Florence wrote in her last letter in February 1919, three months after the war's end. "You just tell them that I say, if they don't send you home soon, I will come for you."

A month later he did return home and the two married immediately.

This letter and several others are now showcased at the Canadian War Museum, part of a collection that tells the story of Suter and Reid's love, which persisted until their deaths in 1959 and 1967, respectively.

A photograph of Florence Reid, left, and Pte. Martin Suter, right, believed to have been taken in 1919 at 43 Cambridge St., in Galt, Ont. (Supplied)

Lost and found

Reid held on to the precious correspondence from her husband until the very end.

But after she died a cardboard box holding the postcards fell off a moving truck, landing on Highway 401. It was found by a traveller, who sent it on to the war museum in Ottawa eight years later.

For years the museum had just half the story. The location of Reid's letters to Suter remained unknown.

Barbara Bain holds up a postcard sent by her grandfather, Pte. Martin Suter, to her grandmother, Florence Reid, during the First World War. (Alan Neal/CBC)

The couple's granddaughter, Barbara Bain, remembered the postcards well.

"We never got to read them, but my sister and I used to sit with Nana Florence and she would show us. We couldn't touch, but she would show them to us and how beautiful they were," Bain told CBC Radio's All In A Day.

"When Nana died, we didn't see them anymore, but I [always] had the letters that Nana had written ... in their original envelopes."

When the family discovered the postcards from Suter had reached the museum, they decided to donate the letters from Reid as well.

Pte. Martin Suter sent over 300 postcards to Florence Reid back in Galt, Ont., during the First World War. (Alan Neal/CBC ) "They did have a love story," Bain said. "They were always together, they just shone... Nana never slept in that house after Papa died."

'Everything to do with love'

It's a rare collection, according to Carol Reid — no relation to Florence — the museum's specialist who took the project on.

"A First World War soldier, especially a private, he doesn't have the luxury of space ... but he managed to carry these with him," she told All In A Day. "To get that side of the story is rare, and to get the two halves of this love story back together is wonderful."

During the war, soldiers often sent simple black and white postcards that cost a mere penny. The hand-embroidered silk ones were very pricey, so soldiers typically purchased them only for special occasions, she said.

The Suter family discovered a folder of letters sent by Florence Reid to Martin Suter, and donated them to the Canadian War Museum. (Alan Neal/CBC )

"His postcards don't really tell you anything significant about the war or what he is doing, but they tell you everything about how he feels about Florence," Reid said.

Reid, who's retiring from the museum Wednesday, said putting the exhibit together has been the highlight of her career because of the love and hope they portray — a strong contrast to the war museum's darker content.

"This is one of those collections that has everything to do with love and being able to get back together at the end of war and carry on and have a happy life."