Carleton Place council limits mayor's contact with staff

The deputy mayor of Carleton Place is calling for voters to elect a new mayor as incumbent Louis Antonakos was again sanctioned by council for improper conduct.

The latest integrity commissioner report, dated Oct. 4, concluded Antonakos was wrong to recommend the town's chief administrative officer (CAO) instruct staff to reach out to the province about an unnamed developer's waste dumping before the town's investigation into the matter had finished.

It also looked into allegations the mayor harassed staff, but said employees were reluctant to talk to him about it — a troubling sign, he said.

At a meeting Tuesday night, town council voted to limit Antonakos' contact with staff.

This is council's latest sanction against the embattled mayor, who is running for re-election.

Deputy Mayor Jerry Flynn said Antonakos has created a "black cloud" of Carleton Place council that can only be resolved by voters on Oct. 22.

"The only way that black cloud is going to disappear is with a new mayor," Flynn said.

"Most people can't understand the audacity of the man to run for re-election based on his record over the last four years. It just doesn't make any sense to the ordinary person."

However, he said he hoped that Tuesday's motion would carry over to the next council should Antonakos be re-elected.

From right to left: Carleton Place Deputy Mayor Jerry Flynn; Coun. Brian Doucett, who made the complaint that led to the latest integrity commissioner report; and Coun. Theresa Fritz ahead of Tuesday's special council meeting. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

He said the series of integrity commissioner reports mostly stem from a soured relationship with a local developer that has been stress on council and staff.

Flynn said he dropped out of his own mayoral bid and won't be seeking re-election due to the effect on the stress on his health.

5th violation

"I believed it was important to get this out to the voters prior to the election because then they can make an informed choice," said Coun. Theresa Fritz, who is also running for re-election.

"This isn't the first time, this isn't the second time, this is the fifth time that the head of this municipal government has been found guilty of violating the code of conduct."

Fritz said the most troubling part of the latest integrity commissioner report against the mayor was what it said about his interaction with staff.

"I really believe that council has a duty to stand up for its staff," she said.

Coun. Theresa Fritz moved the motion to restrict the mayor's communication with Carleton Place town staff. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Before Tuesday's meeting, Antonakos handed out printed copies of the emails that were the basis of the complaint, inviting them to judge for themselves.

"They are transparent. They are open. If anyone wants a copy I'd be happy to provide them to any member of council, any member of the public or any resident of the town of Carleton Place," Antonakos said.

He declined CBC's request for an interview following the vote.

Council voted to suspend Antonakos' pay for 270 in February after the integrity commissioner concluded he's breached the town's code of conduct.

Those breaches included bullying and releasing confidential information.