Lotus Community Corner bidding farewell to Beacon Hill

Lotus Community Corner in Ottawa's Beacon Hill neighbourhood is hosting a final gathering this weekend before closing its doors — at least at its current location.

For the past three years, the non-profit café, bookstore and community garden has provided a gathering place for people in the neighborhood. It hosted a variety of events including community cooking, brunches and programs for seniors and youth.

The centre is closing because the landlord wants the property for other uses, according to the organization.

Manager Ruwayna Ghanem wrote on Facebook about how inclusive and diverse the project had become.

"That vision has materialized into a place, programs and most importantly relationships," she wrote. "It grows organically, and it reaches many, and this is why I believe this community will and must live on."

The group's Facebook page is filled with comments from community members lamenting the closure.

For its final event on the weekend, Lotus Community Corner will host a brunch and barbecue, complete with speeches and games for kids.

Fundraising has now started for a new location. An online fundraising campaign has begun, and the search is underway for a more permanent location in the neighborhood.