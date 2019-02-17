Here's what's going on in Ottawa-Gatineau on Family Day

There's lots to do around town to entertain both adults and kids this Family Day.

Winterlude is hosting its final day of activities around town, with free bus service connecting the three main sites.

The Big Bang Festival heads to the National Arts Centre with jazz musicians, the NAC orchestra and other performers taking visitors on an audio journey.

The National Arts Centre is hosting the Big Bang Festival, which will feature special performances from the NAC orchestra, jazz musicians and other activities. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Museums, galleries open

Most local museums will be open Monday, including the Bytowne Museum, the Canada Science and Technology Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, the Canadian Museum of History, the Canadian Museum of Nature and the Royal Mint.

If you'd rather see some art, both the National Art Gallery and the Ottawa Art Gallery will be open.

You can also take the kids to enjoy some video games, pinball and perogies at House of Targ, where admission will be free — as will some of their games.

And if sports are more your thing, the Ottawa 67s will hit the TD Place ice at 2 p.m. against the North Bay Battalion.

Skating rinks across the city will be open on Family Day. (The Canadian Press)

Lots to do outdoors, too

There are also plenty of skating opportunities, like the Rideau Canal Skateway, the rink at Rideau Hall and the Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall.

Most museums are open for Family Day, and some will have special programming. (Kate Porter/CBC)

Outside of town, you can take advantage of the free fishing weekend to try out ice fishing.

There's also the start of Fulton's Winter Magic and Spring Harvest season in Pakenham, Ont. The celebration includes music, sleigh rides and a historical walk explaining the history of maple syrup harvesting.

Some malls and grocery stores will also be open. For a complete list of what's open and closed, check here.