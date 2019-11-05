Rescued woman in cardiac arrest after apartment fire

Ottawa firefighters rescued a woman from a burning unit south of central Ottawa early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the building near the western end of Lorry Greenberg Drive overnight by its alarm company.

Firefighters said they found a "slight haze" on the third floor, then tracked its source to a unit with heavy smoke and flames.

They rescued a woman whose age has not yet been confirmed and gave her first aid until paramedics arrived.

She was in cardiac arrest when she arrived at hospital, paramedics said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

All residents who had to leave the building during the fire were back by 4:30 a.m., firefighters said.