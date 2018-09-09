Clarence-Rockland council candidate strikes elderly pedestrian with car

A council candidate in Clarence-Rockland, Ont., says she's in shock after she struck an elderly pedestrian with her car Friday morning.

Lorraine Séguin told Radio-Canada in a French-language statement Saturday that she had known the woman for a long time, and expressed sympathy to her family.

The woman was in the parking lot of Le Reflet, a local newspaper, when she was hit at around 10:20 a.m.

Lorraine Séguin is a candidate for council in Clarence-Rockland, Ont. (Facebook)

She was transported to hospital and was declared dead when she arrived, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.

OPP are continuing to investigate the crash. The woman's name has not been released.

Witnesses told Radio-Canada Saturday that the collision appeared to be accidental.

Séguin, who is running for council in Ward 1, told Radio-Canada in her statement that she would be addressing the people of Clarence-Rockland in the coming days.

Clarence-Rockland is approximately 40 kilometres east of Ottawa.