Clarence-Rockland election candidate cleared by OPP after fatal crash

A council candidate in Clarence-Rockland, Ont., who struck an elderly pedestrian with her car Friday morning, has been cleared of wrongdoing by police.

Lise Dallaire, 68, was in the parking lot of a local newspaper when she was hit by a vehicle driven by Lorraine Séguin at about 10:20 a.m. Friday.

Lorraine Séguin is a candidate for council in Clarence-Rockland, Ont. (Facebook)

Dallaire was transported to hospital and declared dead when she arrived, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.

On Tuesday, police said the collision was accidental.

Séguin told Radio-Canada in a French-language statement Saturday that she was in shock after the crash and had known the victim for a long time. She also expressed sympathy for Dallaire's family.

The Ward 1 candidate said she would address the people of Clarence-Rockland in the coming days, but has not yet issued another statement.

The community is approximately 40 kilometres east of Ottawa.