City of Ottawa bans outdoor visits at long-term care homes

The City of Ottawa is cracking down on families visiting loved ones on the grounds at four city-run long-term care homes during the pandemic.

Long-term care homes in Ontario have been restricting visitors since the pandemic measures were put in place in March. But many people have been going to the homes to visit at windows or to hold up signs for those they love.

The city runs the Garry J. Armstrong, Peter D. Clark, Carleton Lodge and Champlain homes. On Tuesday, the city confirmed an employee at the Peter D. Clark centre tested positive for COVID-19, and last week the city said three other staff tested positive at the Garry J. Armstrong home.

The head of long-term care said in a statement to CBC they have to err on the side of caution.

"This difficult decision to limit these visitors to the exterior grounds of the homes is based on prioritizing the safety and health of residents and staff," said Dean Lett, director of long-term care at the City of Ottawa. He said more residents are going outside now that warmer weather has arrived.

"We have experienced a number of situations where families have visited and have not respected the requirement for physical distancing as directed through public health agencies."

Digital meetings encouraged

Lett said he understands the difficulties families are facing and said the homes are using extra staff and technology resources to help set up digital meetings with families, along with phone calls and letter delivery.

"With the effects that we have seen the virus have on long-term care homes across the country, we have a responsibility to do everything possible to minimize the risks of COVID-19 from entering the homes and to protect the safety of residents and staff," Lett said

He encourages families to reach out to staff at the homes to set up those virtual meetings.