Rural communities facing 'stark choice' over care home cuts

Municipalities in eastern Ontario are facing the choice of either funding long-term care homes themselves or reducing services to make up for cuts from the provincial government.

Effective this year, the Progressive Conservatives have eliminated a pair of funds — the high wage transition fund and the structural compliance premium — that had existed for more than two decades and had come to be considered part of the core funding for the homes.

Renfrew County is responsible for two long-term care residences with a total of 340 beds — Bonnechere Manor in Renfrew, Ont., and Miramichi Lodge in Pembroke, Ont..

Michael Donohue, mayor of Admaston-Bromley, Ont., is chair of the county's health services committee. He said the disappearance of those funds created a $175,000 gap in the 2019 budget, and will leave an even bigger $366,000 hole for 2020.

"We're not going to find administrative efficiencies that are going to be able to satisfy this $175,000 shortfall in 2019 because these were funds directly used for front-line care, for nursing services for residents of long-term care," Donohue said.

He said the county's options are limited this year as its budget was set before the provincial budget came down. County council will have to decide whether property taxes are used to replace the provincial funding, or if services should be reduced at the residences.

Staff are looking at whether those cuts could be made with minimal impact on residents. Renfrew County and nearby Lanark County are both writing the province about the situation.

"We have very stark choices in front of us at our county," Donohue said.

Lanark Lodge is a 163-bed long-term care residence in Perth, Ont. (Google Streetview)

'Pass the burden'

At the Lanark Lodge in Perth, Ont., they've decided not to hire a replacement for a retired nurse manager and are avoiding overtime bookings.

"We can't maintain the staffing levels we need unless we continue to pass that burden on to the local taxpayers," said interim director Jennie Bingley.

The lodge has 163 residents and 225 staff providing 24-hour care, she said.

Bingley said that even though the PCs have announced additional beds in parts of the province and increased "per diem" funding for care homes, that hasn't offset the loss of those supplemental funds.

"It seems that money has been channeled more toward redevelopment or increasing beds, but at the cost of what we're currently already trying to look after," she said.

"You have to make sure the staff is safe and the residents are safe, but at the end of the day we have to operate in the money that we have."

Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton says the Ontario government has increased funding to long-term care homes by $72 million overall. (Canadian Press)

New minister 'willing to listen'

Recently-appointed Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton said the government has increased funding to long-term care by $72 million, with the goal of increasing capacity and reducing red tape.

"There's a better funding model now," Fullerton said.

"This has been standardized to allow funding across the long-term care sector. We're trying to reduce the regulatory burden on long-term care homes so it's easier for them to have flexible funding so they can allocate the funding they need for their special circumstances."

Fullerton said she's still getting up to speed with the files in her new portfolio, which was previously combined with the health, and how the funding envelopes are distributed.

"I'm willing to listen and hear from our partners. We want to work with our partners and collaborate with our long-term care homes, make sure that we have the capacity that meets the needs of our patients and families," she said.