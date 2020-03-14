Families worried about restricted access at long-term care homes

Some Ottawans who provide extra care to loved ones in long-term care homes are worried about a new provincial request that those homes now only allow "essential visitors."

Ontario's Ministry of Health issued the request in a memo Friday night, in the hopes of keeping COVID-19 from spreading inside those homes and infecting vulnerable residents.

Rina Costanza typically spends 12 hours every day at Villa Marconi, a care centre on the city's west side, with her 91-year-old mother.

Costanza describes her mother — who has dementia and is non-verbal — as being completely dependent on others.

"It makes you worry and question how well your loved one is going to be taken care of," she said.

The sudden announcement, she said, caught her off-guard.

"I've been asked to leave the property," Costanza said.

'A strong recommendation,' says province

According to the province's memo, written Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, "essential visitors" are those with a loved one who is "dying or very ill."

The definition also includes parents and guardians of sick children or youths in live-in treatment homes.

"We will re-evaluate this measure in the coming weeks and ensure consistency with my recent guidance on enhanced public health measures," Williams wrote in his statement.

A spokesperson for the ministry noted the final decision rests with individual facilities.

"This is not a directive, but rather a strong recommendation," wrote Hayley Chazan, senior manager of media relations for Health Minister Christine Elliott, in an email to CBC News.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer, authored the memo urging long-term care homes in the province to restrict access to "essential visitors." (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Frustration with province

No one from Villa Marconi could be reached for comment.

UniversialCare, a management company contracted by the home, issued a statement saying it's "required" to allow only essential visitors inside the facility.

Constanza said long-term care homes are often understaffed, adding the care she provides for her mother — which includes cleaning and feeding — is both free and essential.

"I know how bare-bones they are. And that's all long-term care facilities, not just our own," she said.

Julian Morelli and his wife, Heather, visit her 92-year-old mother three to four times a day at Villa Marconi — including Saturday morning, when they brought her breakfast.

Morelli said that after their visit, an administrator told him about the new policy and said he wouldn't be allowed to visit again.

He said while the family feels devastated, his frustration is targeted at the provincial government rather than the care home.

"Nobody disagrees that there has to be precautions, but the roll-out of this [gave] no advanced notice to help prepare," he said.

For example, Morelli recently bought a camera to install in his mother-in-law's room to help determine why she has issues sleeping — but never got a chance to set it up.

Until the new guidelines were issued, Julian Morelli and his wife Heather were visiting her 92-year-old mother Mary Lou at her care home three to four times a day. (Supplied by Julian Morelli )

'They're human beings'

Costanza agreed that restrictions and screening are both essential, but felt caretakers like herself should be granted some degree of access.

"Unfortunately, I don't think [the] ministry is truly aware of how much work goes into taking care of a loved one," she said.

Certain residents at the home, she said, will only eat if a family member is present.

"I think, unfortunately, that [the ministry] thinks that elderly people are dispensable — and they're not. They're human beings," she said.

"And they deserve every right to be treated fairly."