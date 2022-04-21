Daughters of 87-year-old care home assault victim felt 'terrible helplessness'

After inquiring about bruises they'd seen on their 87-year-old mother, Jeanie and Julia Warnock were told the injuries she suffered at the Peter D. Clark Long-Term Care Centre were possibly self-inflicted.

The daughters were told by an official at the home that through a review of various factors, including behaviour patterns and the home's video footage, it was determined the bruising could be from her banging and hitting objects, such as tables, doors and windows.

"Every time I went over there in the evening she would tell me, 'Are you sleeping over? I don't want you to go home. Can you sleep with me? Can you sleep in my bed with me? Can you take me home?" Jeanie Warnock recalled.

"People just say she's confused because she has Alzheimer's. But she sounded scared."

Already unsatisfied with what they were hearing, the two sisters had been contacting City of Ottawa officials, the province and staff, trying to understand what was happening to the woman who raised them.

Jeanie Warnock said she felt a "terrible helplessness" hearing those frightful complaints from her mother, who'd only been placed in the facility in February 2022 after their father died.

CBC has agreed not to name the mother because her dementia means she is unable to consent.

Video shows woman pulled to the floor

Ottawa police recently charged a 25-year-old woman who worked at the home with one count of assault, specifically noting they made the arrest after relatives noticed "unexplained bruising" and placed a video camera in the elderly woman's room.

Julia Warnock was the one who installed the camera, shortly after seeing her mother's first bruises.

The video, which CBC News has viewed, shows a personal care worker entering the woman's bedroom on March 16. The employee begins to scold the elderly woman.

The mother repeatedly asks the worker to leave and begins to flail her arms as she become more agitated. Eventually, the 87-year-old is pulled down onto the ground.

The personal-care worker leaves her there, turns out the light and closes the door behind her as she leaves.

Later, the mother is seen showing her arms to another staff member of the home.

For sisters Jeanie and Julia Warnock, reviewing footage from the camera they left in their mother’s room in Peter D. Clark Long-Term Care Centre was disturbing. (Francis Ferland/Radio-Canada)

Julia said she was horrified when she reviewed the footage weeks later.

"I felt bad because I was behind in [watching] the footage," she said, beginning to cry. "It took me so long to find [that incident]."

The city, which runs Peter D. Clark, said it will co-operate with the police investigation. The employee was removed from the facility while management conducted an initial investigation, the city said, and no longer works for the city.

"The city remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all long-term care residents," said Dean Lett, the city's director of long-term care, in a statement Thursday.

"All incidents of alleged abuse are taken seriously and are investigated accordingly."

The two sisters would like their mother to return to her home in the country, but the family is still making decisions about her living situation. (Francis Ferland/Radio-Canada)

While the video is upsetting, Glenn Warnock, who has power of attorney for his mother, doesn't want it to reflect poorly on other staff at the home. He says the staff he's interacted with seem dedicated to their work and to provided an adequate level of care.

"From my perspective, at some point, somebody like my mother has to be in some kind of care facility just because her needs are such that it's really hard to provide them at home," he said.

While it's clear the situation was mishandled, he said he also believes many of his mother's bruises were self-inflicted — and although it's possible there were other incidents, he's not certain.

"The first thing that comes up is a question of, what goes on in these places that we don't know about right? And if we didn't have the video in there."

Looking at the options afforded to families with aging loved ones, he said he still feels city-run homes remain one of the better options.

WATCH | Bruising appeared soon after mother moved into home, daughter says

Bruising appeared soon after mother moved into home, daughter says Duration 0:58 Julia Warnock says her mother had bruises all over her body soon after she moved into Peter D. Clark long-term care home in Ottawa. 0:58

Reviewing photos of their mom, the two daughters are reminded of their mother's indomitable spirit, of the woman who rode horses in the country and lived her life in rural Moose Creek, Ont.

They said they'd like to see their mother removed from the facility, and hope she'll return to her home in the township of North Stormont.

By talking about what happened, Julia and Jeanie hope they can prevent similar situations, saying they think their mother's case demonstrates shortcomings in the system.

The two women still have questions how the support worker was allowed that kind of power over her mother, a responsibility they feel falls on those running Peter D. Clark.

"If I didn't have that camera there, what would have happened to my mother?" Julia asks. "Like would the abuse have escalated? Would she have broken a hip or a wrist?"