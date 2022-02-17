City long-term care worker accused of physical abuse of resident

A staff member at one of Ottawa's city-run long-term care homes has been removed after allegedly physically abusing a resident in December 2021, and police are investigating.

According to a letter to the mayor and city council, the incident was reported by another employee on the same date the abuse occurred, according to the city's community and social services manager, Donna Gray.

Gray states that person is no longer employed by the city.

"We are deeply troubled by this incident," said Gray. "We do not tolerate any form of abuse or neglect in our homes."

The resident was found with a minor injury. They have since recovered, and according to the letter, management is continuing to assess and support the resident, while providing regular updates to their family.

Ottawa police and the Ministry of Long-Term Care were immediately notified of the incident and continue to investigate, Gray said.