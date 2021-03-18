Lansdowne Park concert postponed due to city's switch to red zone

A concert being planned to host 100 people at Aberdeen Pavilion at Ottawa's Lansdowne Park later this month has been postponed, after health officials announced the city would move to the red zone on the province's pandemic scale.

"In view of this news, The Long Road Back concert event will be postponed until such time as it is deemed safe to proceed," organizers said in a news release Thursday.

"All ticket purchasers will receive a refund automatically."

Concert organizers had hoped 100 fans would enjoy local soul ensemble The Commotions on March 27 at the Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza.

It would have been mandatory for would-be concertgoers to get a rapid COVID-19 antigen test at participating Shoppers Drug Mart stores 48 hours before the event, and they would have had to show proof at the door that it was negative.

Plans also called for people to wear masks and be seated at tables spaced throughout the plaza.

But Ottawa Public Health's Dr. Vera Etches warned Long Road Back organizers that even these restrictions wouldn't be sufficient.

While the health unit helped advise safety protocols for the event, Etches noted during a virtual news conference on Tuesday that physical distancing is what makes the difference in the fight against the COVID-19.

At the time, Ottawa's top doctor told those behind the Long Road Back conference that if the province supported the city's move to the red zone, the event would need to be called off.

"The initial announcement of The Long Road Back event has sparked a conversation about how festivals and events can proceed in 2021," organizers said in the news release. "The positive response and immediate sellout of the concert has shown that people in Ottawa are starved for LIVE music to return to the capital."

They hope the event will be rescheduled for sometime in the summer or fall.