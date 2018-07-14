When the retail space beside La Bottega Nicastro on George Street opened up a while back, the owners wondered what new venture they could embark on.

The concept of an all-day cafe came to mind, according to La Bottega's Larissa Beznaczuk-Smyrnew, who is one of four partners behind the recently opened Lollo Salads and Coffee.

"It's not just a salad bar. It's really an all-day place you can go to for coffee, healthy snacks, we have healthy market snacks to take home. Meal-sized salads," said Beznaczuk-Smyrnew.

"It's a place you can go, get a big beautiful bowl of salad that's different, chef inspired, chef driven, developed by chefs, executed by chefs, in a quick casual environment."

Chef Alejandra Rutherford, foreground, and Lollo co-owner Larissa Beznaczuk-Smyrnew discuss the new eatery on All In A Day on CBC Radio. (CBC/Mario Carlucci)

One of the chefs involved, Jordan Holley of Riviera and El Camino fame, helped develop the initial dishes before passing the tongs to chef Alejandra Rutherford.

"A salad isn't necessarily only greens," said Rutherford, who told All In A Day's Alan Neal that her background was in fine dining but she's eager to help elevate the idea of salads as mains in this city.

Here's a version of one of their best sellers so far, the Portofino Pesto salad, inspired by Italy's Ligurian coast, the birthplace of basil pesto.

Portofino pesto salad

Ingredients:

2 cups mixed greens.

1⁄4 cup roasted grapes.

2 tablespoons toasted walnuts.

1/2 diced avocado.

1/4 cup cooked farro.

1/4 cup cooked wild rice.

5 oz. chicken breast, roasted and diced.

4 tbsp. creamy cashew pesto dressing.

1 cup red grapes

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

pinch of salt and pepper

Method for roasted grapes:

Toss grapes in olive oil, salt and pepper. Bake at 400 degrees for 8-10 minutes till just slightly charred. Cool completely before tossing into salad.

Method for cashew dressing: ​

Make your favourite basil pesto recipe without the cheese and then pulse in a handful of cashews in a food processor or blender until you get a nice creamy consistency. Add some lemon juice, a few capers and season with salt and pepper.

Assemble: