Therapy horse riding group holds fundraiser to expand herd

A local horse riding association in Ottawa for people with disabilities is hosting its first-ever charity fundraiser Sunday to expand its herd of horses.

The Therapeutic Riding Association of Ottawa-Carleton is based in the city's south end and provides weekly riding lessons for children, youth and adults who have learning, developmental or physical disabilities.

"We are using the movement of the horse to provide various different kinds of therapeutic qualities," Fiona Kearney, the association's program coordinator, told CBC Radio's In Town and Out.

"The movement of the horse is the same movement our body goes through, the same pattern, as when we are walking."

Interest has been growing in recent years in a form of therapy that involves saddles, manes and horseshoes. 10:05

Cerebral palsy, brain injuries

People with all sorts of disabilities register for the program, said Kearney, including riders with cerebral palsy, autism and severe brain injuries.

She recalled how one rider could only walk short distances before he signed up for lessons.

"[After] riding with us for three years, his family reports that they are able to take him more places than they could before because they know he can walk further and more independently."

The association's 11 horses and instructors are all trained and certified with the Canadian Therapeutic Riding Association, she said.

Social benefits

In addition to making a physical difference, the riding program also offers participants a chance to socialize and meet new people, Kearney said.

The association has 125 to 130 volunteers, many of which help out weekly during the rides, she said.

"There is immediately an opportunity to practise their social skills ... there is a lot of [opportunity] for conversation, and there's the responsibility of looking after the horse," Kearney said.

"We have seen some amazing things."

The barbecue fundraiser will take place at the association's stables in Greely at 11:00 a.m.