Local legend's war stories still astound 80 years on

Roly Armitage has two kinds of war stories: the ones he likes to tell, and the ones he'd rather not.

The first kind are so astounding they almost defy belief, and so numerous they don't leave much room to dwell on the second kind.

Of the 32 Second World War veterans currently residing at Ottawa's Perley Health, Armitage is surely one of the most renowned, a living local legend who over the course of his 98 years served as mayor of West Carleton Township and a member of the old regional council, ran the Carp Airport and the Rideau Carleton Raceway, raised and trained Standardbred horses, and enjoyed a successful and varied veterinary career that spanned five decades.

He's been awarded the key to the city and the Order of Ontario, and named to the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame.

He married twice, had four children and wrote three books.

But before all that, he was a teenager who went off to war "for a kick at the cat."

Armitage, 17, poses in shorts at what was then called Camp Petawawa in 1942, shortly after enlisting. (Alistair Steele/CBC)

Enlisted at 17

Roland Montgomery Armitage was born on Feb. 8, 1925, and grew up on a farm on March Road, about 20 kilometres due west of Parliament Hill.

In March 1942, he and a schoolmate were on lunch break from Ottawa Tech when they passed a queue of men outside an enlistment office. They spotted someone they knew and just like that, they decided to join the line.

Though he had just turned 17, Armitage fibbed about his age and passed the physical. When he telephoned home to Dunrobin to tell his parents the news, his mother hung up on him. Armitage's older brother, an airman, had recently been killed overseas.

When he called back, his father, who fought and was wounded in the First World War, urged him to join the artillery so he wouldn't have to march.

"That was the advice I got," Armitage recalled.

Instead, Armitage joined the 1st Canadian Parachute Battalion, but not long into their training at Fort Benning, Ga., the underage recruits were rooted out and sent home to mature.

Back in Canada, the teenager decided to switch gears and went to what was then Camp Petawawa to train as a motorcycle dispatch rider. One day an officer called him over.

"He said, 'You want to go overseas?' I said yes, he said, 'We need a dispatch rider in our regiment. You're leaving tomorrow.' So that was it."

Soldiers of the 3rd Canadian Infantry Division are seen landing at Bernières-sur-Mer, France on June 6, 1944. (Gilbert Alexander Milne/National Archives of Canada, Canadian Press)

Joined Royal Canadian Artillery

About a year after enlisting, Armitage, by then 18, was on his way to England, where he'd spend another year.

While he was recovering in hospital from a motorcycle mishap, an officer who had seen Armitage's medical records and noted the young man's keen night vision asked him to join his artillery unit as a spotter.

Armitage agreed and embarked on an eight-month training course before joining the 3rd Medium Regiment of the Royal Canadian Artillery, just as his father had advised. He'd remain with that unit throughout the rest of the war.

The regiment was in the second wave to land at Juno Beach as part of the Allies' Normandy invasion.

"It was all on fire pretty much," Armitage said of the French coastline. He doesn't offer much more than that.

"Many people say, what was it like there? I tell them that I got my feet wet and I wasn't welcome," Armitage said. "I don't like talking war. I dismissed it because it … it wasn't Sunday school."

And the friends he lost there?

"Well, that's history," Armitage said.

Armitage shows off his war medals. On the far right is the the Légion d’honneur, the highest distinction awarded by the French Republic. (Alistair Steele/CBC)

Once ashore, Armitage's 5th Battery became pinned down by enemy fire, and on July 29 the officer who had convinced him to join the unit was killed in front of him. Armitage suffered hearing damage in the same blast but was otherwise uninjured.

The officer remains buried where he fell in the seaside village of Bernières-sur-Mer.

The regiment worked its way up the French coast toward the Scheldt estuary and the Belgian port of Antwerp that fall, eventually pushing through to the Netherlands.

A lucky rescue

That winter, Armitage was driving through some particularly nasty weather near Eindhoven when he spotted something moving at the roadside. He stopped the jeep and found two children, a boy about six and a girl about three, caked in mud and shivering.

He bundled the children into the jeep and brought them back to camp where they were cleaned and fed in the Canadians' field kitchen.

The boy was soon reunited with his family, but Armitage discovered the little girl's mother had been imprisoned for fraternizing with the Nazi occupiers, and an aunt who'd been caring for her had been killed. The Canadians eventually handed the girl over to some nuns, and she was reunited with her mother after the war.

Last spring, during one of his many trips back to the Netherlands, Armitage told the story to a Dutch reporter.

"A man read it, he said holy geez I know a lady, that's all she ever talked about was being picked up by a Canadian soldier and the kitchen and all that stuff," Armitage said.

He and Sonja Jobes, now 83 and living in the U.S., met in an emotional reunion this summer.

Armitage married Mary Spearman in 1947 after returning from overseas. She died in 1985. Armitage can still recite the lyrics of a song Mary wrote and sang for him before he shipped out. (Alistair Steele/CBC)

Armitage entered Germany on his 19th birthday and was stationed in Wilhelmshaven on the North Sea coast when the war in Europe ended that May. By then he'd been promoted to sergeant.

"We did like the hockey players did, we went and hugged each other," he recalled of the celebration.

Soon after, the new officer in charge of the unit made Armitage an intriguing offer. The officer had somehow become involved in managing a hotel in the Dutch town of Noordwijk Aan Zee, and asked Armitage to gather together 30 good men to help him run it.

Post-war adventures

Armitage would spend the rest of 1945 at the Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin, where they held dances every night and the Canadians made sure there was never any trouble.

One day, a young man rode up on a bicycle to ask if the Canadians had any extra petrol. Armitage told him there was none to spare. The man told him that his father brewed beer and asked if he'd be interested in a swap.

"I said, 'What's your name?' He said, 'Freddy Heineken.'" Armitage became good friends with the man who would go on to run one of the world's best-known breweries.

The Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin is seen in this undated photo. When the war in Europe ended, Armitage and a small army of Canadian soldiers helped run the hotel, holding dances every night. He has returned many times and still stays there for free. (huisterduin.com)

Armitage had one more adventure before heading home in January, 1946. Back in Britain, he travelled to Ireland with a plan to visit his family's ancestral home down in County Cork, but he met a Canadian "Wren" (a member of the Women's Royal Naval Service) at a dance and never made it past Dublin.

In fact, he followed the woman back to Glasgow to spend another week with her.

"I only had a dollar when I walked up the gangplank coming home," he recalled. "That has to be one of the greatest weeks I spent in my life, or ever will."

Armitage's father was understanding when he told him he'd never made it to Cork.

"He looked and said, 'Roly, I'd have done the same.'"

This jar of sand from Juno Beach is on display in a cabinet outside Roly Armitage's room at Perley Health's Rideau Veterans Residence. (Alistair Steele/CBC)

'You remember them'

Armitage finished high school and married Mary Spearman, a girl from Stittsville he'd known before the war, in 1947. He later enrolled in the Ontario Veterinary College, graduating in 1951.

They spent 20 years living in Shawville, Que., where Armitage looked after the horses up in the logging camps as well as the livestock on the local farms.

The family eventually returned to Dunrobin, not far from where Armitage grew up. An aerial photo of the house he had built there now hangs on the wall of his room at Perley's Rideau Veterans Residence, where he moved late last month.

Mary died in 1985, and five years later Armitage married Karen Flavin. She died in 2013.

'I don’t like talking war. I dismissed it because it … it wasn’t Sunday school,' Armitage said of the stories he'd rather not tell. (Alistair Steele/CBC)

Armitage has lost some mobility but says he still feels in fine form for a man his age.

"I don't have an ache or a pain, except they give me a new number every year. I'm getting 99 in February," he joked.

On Saturday, he plans to attend the Remembrance Day ceremony at Perley. And while he still doesn't like talking about the friends he left behind, he has never forgotten them.

"You remember them, and it's good that we do remember them because they saved our country to keep it the way it is. I understand it now, I didn't understand when I joined up."