Ottawa Public Health testing local case for coronavirus

The testing for the first suspected local case of the coronavirus is being conducted in Toronto right now, and the results should known by Thursday at the latest, according to Ottawa's chief medical officer of health.

In the meantime, Dr. Vera Etches said residents who haven't travelled recently to the Hubei province of China — or been in close contact with someone who has — have little reason worry.

Health officials have protocol for suspected cases

Etches and the city's general manager of emergency services, Anthony DiMonte, gave council an update on the city's measures to deal with any possible arrival of the new version of the respiratory coronavirus.

The virus has killed more than 130 people in China and infected more than 6,000 in China and abroad.

The Ottawa Public Health's local network and the paramedics are now asking additional questions of patients complaining of fever and shortness of breath. If the ill person has recently been to the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, or been in contact with someone that person, officials call ahead to the hospital so that the patient bypasses the emergency room and is treated in isolation.

Etches said that the incubation period for the coronavirus appears to be a maximum of 14 days, although symptoms usually present themselves within a few days of exposure. Complications of the coronoavirus, which are similar to those of the flu, include pneumonia. Of those who may become exposed, older people and those with underlying health issues are most at risk.

Across Ontario, 40 people have been tested so far for the coronavirus, and two cases of the illness have been identified in Toronto. Both patients are doing well, said Etches.

However, the medical officer said while it's always a good idea to wash your hands and cough into a tissue to avoid spreading germs in general, there is no reason for the general public to take extraordinary measures to avoid general contact, such as sports teams shaking hands after a game.