Local coffee chain to set up shop at LRT stations

Perk up, LRT riders: Happy Goat Coffee Company is coming to four Confederation Line stations to make your morning commute a bit smoother.

The local retailer is expected to set up shop at Tunney's Pasture, Rideau, Hurdman and Blair stations early in the new year, if not before.

According to the city, Happy Goat won the concession contract through an open bidding process involving seven other companies. The bids were assessed on dollar value, ingenuity, design and options, according to Robin Souchen, the city's manager of realty services.

The contract is for five years with the possibility of renewal for another five years.

Henry Assad, president and CEO of Happy Goat Coffee Company. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Henry Assad, president and CEO of Happy Goat Coffee Company, said it's a big day for the local company.

"We're looking forward to helping shape better mornings and great days for Ottawa commuters, with gourmet coffee and locally made food, served at the speed of O-Train," Assad said.

Mayor Jim Watson helped make the announcement Thursday at the coffee chain's Elgin Street location.

"Commuters will be able to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee or snack in our world-class light rail transit system as they travel to work, home and everywhere in between," Watson said.

Happy Goat Coffee Company is an Ottawa-based business with five cafés around the city. The company also distributes its coffee to more than 100 cafés, restaurants, bars and supermarkets in the Ottawa region.