Here's your chance to colour on the walls of an art gallery

Ottawa artist Brenda Dunn has turned the city into one giant colouring page — and it's now ready to be filled in.

Her new piece The Living Colouring Book is an outline of the city that sprawls 21 metres across the LaLande + Doyle Exhibition Space at the Shenkman Arts Centre.

It's got the beloved landmarks you'd expect, like Centre Block, the National Gallery of Canada, and the Canadian Museum of Nature.

But Dunn also wanted to include ideas that were a bit more outside the crayon box. So when she started the project, she asked her social media followers to pitch in.

She received all kinds of suggestions, from the Barrhaven skate park to the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre.

"It's one of those things that's just outside of my trodden path and I never would have thought of it, Dunn told CBC Radio's In Town And Out, referring to the health centre.

"But it was such a cool thing to include."

Artist Brenda Dunn hand-drew Ottawa landmarks onto a 21-metre colouring book page on display at the Lalande + Doyle Exhibition Space. (Shawn MacDonell)

'One building at a time'

To create the piece, Dunn first sketched out the buildings one-by-one on her computer, and then projected them onto mural paper.

"I had never actually seen the piece in its entirety until it was installed a couple days ago, because I was working on three feet at a time, with projections that I then hand-drew," she said.

"So I only hoped that it would turn out well at the big reveal, when we installed the final piece. Up until then I had only seen it one building at a time."

Dunn said she worked on The Living Colouring Book in small increments and didn't see the finished piece until it was installed a few days ago. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Inner child

The inspiration for the project, Dunn said, came from her inner kid.

"I wanted to crayon on the walls in a gallery. I wanted to do that very much. Five-year-old me wanted to do it — and 30-something me wants to do it now," she said.

"I also had the thought that doing something in this giant scale was a great way to involve as much of the city, which I do love dearly, as I possibly could."

Now that the outline is hanging on the walls of the gallery, Dunn wants kids and adults to pick up a crayon and help complete it.

If people want to colour the Peace Tower purple or give the Canadian Museum of Nature green polka dots, she says that's OK.

"Accuracy is not the aim," Dunn said. "Fun is definitely the goal."

Dunn will be at the gallery today, with her crayons in hand. The piece will be on display at the LaLande + Doyle Exhibition Space until Feb. 21.