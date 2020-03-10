4 ways local artists are reaching out online

A pandemic doesn't mean you can't enrich your life, so long as you keep a safe distance from others.

Here are a few live streams to help feed your creative side while stuck inside.

NAC orchestra goes digital

If you're missing the comfy seats of Southam Hall and hearing classical music performed by the National Arts Centre orchestra and conductor Alexander Shelley, you're in luck.

Shelley has been selecting archived orchestra performances and sending them out to subscribers each Wednesday night for people to enjoy.

The National Arts Centre Orchestra performs during the unveiling of upgrades to the NAC's Southam Hall, including a new orchestra shell for the performance venue, in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

"Our world has changed completely," Shelley said.

"An orchestra is all about people coming together. Both on stage and the orchestra itself. It's 70 or 80 people in close proximity feeling one another and breathing with one another, entering into a type of symbiosis."

The new "home delivery" service is just one way the NAC continues to share music.

The centre is also streaming a wide variety of performances throughout the day free for people to tune into.

Bronwyn Steinberg strikes a pose

When Bronwyn Steinberg isn't directing and producing plays on the stages of Ottawa, the founder of Tactics Theatre Festival has been teaching yoga from her bedroom.

You can tune in Tuesday, April 14, at noon to help find balance during the pandemic and maybe perfect your downward-facing dog.

Just try not to knock anything over in your own bedroom.

Getting creative with Brenda Dunn

While you have time on your hands, why not pick up a pen to see what the mind conjures?

Before normal life came screeching to a stop, Brenda Dunn hosted painting and craft workshops around town.

And so far, she hasn't let physical distancing slow her down. The artist is hosting free drawing workshops online .

"It's been really fun to invite my community to a live stream and then we can draw together," the artist said. "I'll normally take suggestions from people when I'm going through the drawing exercise."

Learn to Tango

Ottawa Tango is providing free dance lessons to the curious — with its next stream scheduled for Tuesday, April 13 at 12:30 p.m.

Who knows, maybe can surprise your friends on the dance floor when protective health measures are no longer necessary.