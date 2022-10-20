How to get live results from Ottawa's 2022 municipal election

On Monday, Ottawa residents will elect a new mayor and city council. CBC will bring you live results and expert analysis across all of our platforms.

Remember: Voting places are open from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. on Oct. 24 and mail-in ballots must be delivered by 4:30 p.m. to be counted.

Read CBC's guide for how to vote on election day to be prepared to cast your ballot.

Here's how you can access CBC's live TV, radio and online coverage of Ottawa's 2022 municipal election Monday:

How to watch

CBC will air a live election night special starting at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the show on CBC TV or stream it on CBC Gem and cbc.ca/ottawa.

Hosts Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco and Joanne Chianello will bring you live results and guests with analysis as the votes are counted.

How to listen

Tune in to CBC Radio One at 8 p.m. to hear hosts Alan Neal and Kate Porter and guests bring us results and analysis after the polls close.

You can also listen at cbc.ca or download the CBC Listen app on your mobile device.

How to get results online

CBC Ottawa's digital team will post ward-by-ward results at cbc.ca/ottawa. You can also stay tuned to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for updates.

Download the CBC News app to keep up to date on your mobile device.