Ottawa will get a new live music venue this fall

Wires dangle from the ceiling, piles of salvaged wood planks lie on the concrete floor, and a lone stand up piano sits against a plaster wall.

In October, if all goes to plan, this construction site will transform into a performance stage, artist's green room, coffee bar and a designated space for music lessons.

Redbird Live, a new music venue and community hub, is set to open on Bank Street in the Old Ottawa South neighbourhood.

The business was born from the ambition of Geoff Cass, a self-described "hobby musician" who plays rhythm guitar with local folk ensemble Gentlemen of the Woods, which also includes the CBC's Mario Carlucci on drums (Carlucci is also an unpaid consultant helping with the venue's menu.)

Cass says the venue's capacity will be 50 patrons while physically distanced, or a maximum of 100 when safety regulations loosen, with a focus on roots, folk and Americana music. There has been a void since the closure of The Ottawa Folklore Centre, he added.

It may seem like an audacious move to open a new performance venue while the pandemic continues, as clubs have struggled or closed during the pandemic, but the new owner thinks the demand is there.

"It's totally risky. ... I just think people's desire to get back to it is going to win," said Cass.

"People are going to get vaccinated and they're going to be safe. And they'll really want to be back and seeing their friends, the musicians, and taking in shows.''

Cass says he will also focus on children's music lessons.

"We're going to come out of this at some point and I want to be here for for people."

Geoff Cass is also a self-described "hobby musician" who plays with local folk ensemble Gentlemen of the Woods. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

'Part of the rebuild'

Erin Benjamin, president of the Canadian Live Music Association, says the pandemic has been "crushing" for live music industry with hundreds of thousands of jobs lost, and music halls shuttered across the country.

"There are still many, many challenges to overcome," said Benjamin, who called the new venue a sound business decision.

"I think that there are all kinds of indicators that getting back into live music a good idea right now. ... We've got room in the market. We've lost a lot of our former infrastructure, but this is part of the rebuild."

Ottawa folk duo Moonfruit, which includes Kaitlin Milroy, left, and Alex Millaire, right, are already booked to perform at Redbird Live when the venue opens. (Jaden Daoust)

Local folk musician Alex Millaire says his band Moonfruits were "almost in tears" when they heard about the new venue. They're already booked to perform.

"It's been gut wrenching to see so many staples of Ottawa and also worldwide venues closing down," said Millaire, who has also signed up to provide music lessons.

"I think that Geoff is doing a big thing truly for the community, and I'm just very excited to see where it goes."