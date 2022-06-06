Little library broke a bylaw, but councillor hopes it's the beginning of a new chapter

Wendy Chaytor's little free library survived last month's violent winds, but has found itself caught up in swirling red tape after someone complained to the City of Ottawa's bylaw department.

Little free libraries operate on a model of people borrowing or leaving books for their neighbours, operated by whichever person decided to build and operate the small book exchange.

Chaytor's little free library, however, was too close to the edge of the road, according to a bylaw complaint.

"We were hurt. Hurt that someone would lodge a complaint without speaking to us," she said.

Bylaw officers told Chaytor she'd have to move the library at least four metres from the curb, but she says "no one would use it" if it's that far back.

"We placed it about four feet [1.2 metres] back from the curb, which was far enough. The snow plows didn't come near it, we kept it well-shovelled all winter long to keep it safe. People did use it," said Chaytor.

The little free library ran afoul of the same bylaw that prevents people from leaving hockey nets or basketball hoops on the city-owned property at the edge of the road, or building raised garden beds in that spot.

Just had a call with by-law about that little library on Amethyst Street in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Stittsville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Stittsville</a>, and we are working out a solution. 👍 —@glengower

In an email to CBC News, Stittsville Coun. Glen Gower said the city's current rules were meant to keep people from building structures such as sheds that encroach on the city's right of way.

"When the rules were first established, they likely never anticipated 'little libraries,'" Gower said.

He said he's considering a motion for Wednesday's city council meeting to make sure little libraries are allowed and encouraged. Gower says they encourage reading, promote re-use, and add surprise and delight to neighbourhoods.

'A community thing'

Zori Hopkins, who says she worked in libraries throughout her life, regularly took out and dropped off books from Chaytor's little free library across the street.

"It's a community thing and I love the books and love the people that put it up," Hopkins said.

She said children and people walking by could pick up a book or share their thoughts about it. She was shocked anybody would complain about it.

"What was wrong? Why did it have to be gone? It was in no one's way. It didn't obstruct things ... and it actually brought people together."

Chaytor said she's been told she can apply for an encroachment permit that will allow her to share her love of books with her neighbours — though she'll have to build a movable stand that doesn't go into the ground.

The city said the little free library will also have to be removed from November to April, to make way for snow clearing.

Gower says that permit would come at no cost to the resident.