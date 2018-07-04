Little Italy says 'addio' to Preston Hardware co-owner

Ottawa's Italian community has lost one of its biggest boosters.

Sandro Giannetti, known to many as 'Sam,' was one of three co-owners of Preston Hardware.

Located in the heart of Little Italy, it has been a go-to place for everything from hardware and housewares to wine-making and sausage-making supplies since it opened in the 1970s. When your stove-top espresso maker blows a gasket, Preston Hardware has the replacement part, and often, Sam would help you find it.

"Anytime I was coming in, as soon as I'd come in he'd go 'Hey Luciano! Come va? Sit, sit, sit down, sit down,'" Luciano Pradal, a friend of Giannetti, told CBC's Ottawa Morning.

Luciano Pradal was a friend of Giannetti, and remembers him as a welcoming person. (Christine Maki/CBC)

"In case there is any emergency, like my special coffee machine or something fail, I have to come here" Pradal said of Giannetti's store.

​​Giannetti and his brother Mario, along with their brother-in-law, Mario Frangione, bought the store in 1973, eventually growing it into Canada's largest independent hardware store.

"They are three different personalities," Pradal said. "That's why this team is so good."

Tools and wine

Giannetti put his own unique spin on the store by selling wine-making equipment, and even allowing customers to squeeze their own grapes.

"Sam is the guy who looked after the wine, and import grapes and everything," Pradal said.

"This is really part of their culture and their business."

Part of what has made the store successful is their commitment to the community through cultural events, Pradal said.

Preston Hardware sells wine-making equipment, a unique aspect of the store that Giannetti oversaw. (Christine Maki/CBC)

"They're very involved in the community, and indeed, when the fall comes they have La Vendemmia (Italian harvest celebration). They asked me to roast chestnuts, and they have these kinds of cultural events. You cannot say no, because everything is beautiful, everything is positive, everybody is sharing among friends," said Pradal, who can be found roasting chestnuts outside La Bottega Nicastro in the ByWard Market through much of the winter time.

Giannetti has been a major reason why the Preston area has transformed into one of Ottawa's cultural hubs, according to Pradal.

Without Giannetti, the wine equipment responsibilities will have to be passed on to a successor, he said.

Giannetti's funeral was held on Wednesday morning. He was 67 years old.