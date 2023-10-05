Pedestrian killed in fatal Little Italy collision

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is investigating a fatal collision in Little Italy that left one pedestrian dead.

Officers were called to the area of Preston Street and St. Anthony Street at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, police said in a Thursday news release. Once there, they discovered the body of a 39-year-old man.

OPS said its fatal collision unit is investigating. Police are requesting any dashcam footage of the area between 10 and 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said no further details can be shared.