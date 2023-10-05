Content
Pedestrian killed in fatal Little Italy collision

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a fatal collision in Little Italy that left one pedestrian dead.

Officers discovered body near Preston Street and St. Anthony Street

Police car and police tape.
The site of what police are calling a fatal collision in Little Italy on Monday, Oct. 2. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC News)

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is investigating a fatal collision in Little Italy that left one pedestrian dead.

Officers were called to the area of Preston Street and St. Anthony Street at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, police said in a Thursday news release. Once there, they discovered the body of a 39-year-old man.

OPS said its fatal collision unit is investigating. Police are requesting any dashcam footage of the area between 10 and 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said no further details can be shared.

