Little free library broke a bylaw, but councillor hopes it starts a new chapter

Ottawa bylaw officers told Wendy Chaytor that her little free library had to be moved back from the curb after someone in the neighbourhood complained. But neighbour Zori Hopkins says it added some charm to the area and didn’t obstruct the street at all.

Wendy Chaytor's little free library survived last month's violent winds, but has found itself caught up in swirling red tape after someone complained to the City of Ottawa's bylaw department.

Little free libraries operate on a model of people borrowing or leaving books for their neighbours, looked after by whichever person decided to build and operate the small structure.

Chaytor's little free library, however, was too close to the edge of the road, according to a bylaw complaint.

"We were hurt. Hurt that someone would lodge a complaint without speaking to us," she said.

Bylaw officers told Chaytor she'd have to move the library at least four metres from the curb, but she said "no one would use it" if it's that far back.

"We placed it about four feet [1.2 metres] back from the curb, which was far enough. The snow plows didn't come near it, we kept it well-shovelled all winter long to keep it safe. People did use it," said Chaytor.

Her library ran afoul of the same bylaw that prevents people from leaving hockey nets or basketball hoops on city-owned property at the edge of the road, or building raised garden beds in that spot.

Wendy Chaytor sits next to the temporary home of her little free library on Amethyst Crescent. She had to move the library from its original position after bylaw officers contacted her regarding a complaint last month. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

In an email to CBC News, Stittsville Coun. Glen Gower said the city's current rules were meant to keep people from building structures such as sheds that encroach on the city's right of way.

"When the rules were first established, they likely never anticipated 'little libraries,'" Gower said.

He said he's considering a motion for Wednesday's city council meeting to make sure little libraries are allowed and encouraged. Gower said they encourage reading, promote reuse and add surprise and delight to neighbourhoods.

Just had a call with by-law about that little library on Amethyst Street in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Stittsville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Stittsville</a>, and we are working out a solution. 👍 —@glengower

Zori Hopkins, who said she worked in libraries throughout her life, regularly took out and dropped off books from Chaytor's library across the street.

"It's a community thing. I love the books and love the people that put it up," Hopkins said.

She said children and people walking by could pick up a book or share their thoughts about it. She was shocked anybody would complain about it.

"What was wrong? Why did it have to be gone? It was in no one's way. It didn't obstruct things … and it actually brought people together."

Zori Hopkins says after a lifetime working in libraries, the little free library on her street had special meaning to her. She said she was shocked there was a bylaw complaint against it. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Chaytor said she's been told she can apply for an encroachment permit that will allow her to share her love of books with her neighbours — though she'll have to build a movable stand that doesn't go into the ground.

The city said the little free library will also have to be removed from November to April to make way for snow clearing.

Gower said that permit would come at no cost.