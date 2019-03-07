Arrest made in threats against MPP Lisa MacLeod

Skip to Main Content
One person is facing charges of criminal harassment and uttering threats against Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod, Ottawa police confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, said she did not attend a rally on Thursday due to "credible threats" against her. (CBC)

On Wednesday, MacLeod said she decided against attending a rally at Queen's Park about changes to autism funding because she had received "credible threats" against her.

Minister for Children, Community and Social Services Lisa MacLeod will not attend a rally about changes to autism funding on Thursday for safety reasons, she said. 0:39

Ottawa police have arrested one person in relation to that complaint. The suspect is facing three counts of uttering threats and one count of criminal harassment.

Police did not reveal any details about the suspect.

Neither MacLeod nor police revealed the precise nature of the threats.

