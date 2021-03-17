Lisa MacLeod, a longtime PC MPP and recent cabinet minister in the Ford government, received more than $44,000 in the form of an allowance from her Ottawa-area riding association over three years, including money to help pay for her housing.

The Ontario NDP released the information late Monday morning, saying while MacLeod's actions are not illegal they are ethically questionable.

Riding associations receive funds from political donations, fundraising events and money that comes from taxpayers in the form of per-vote subsidies. Over the three years MacLeod received an allowance, her riding association received $32,930 in public subsidies.

"This was essentially her own personal ATM machine," said NDP candidate Catherine Fife at a virtual news conference.

"I have never heard of an MPP asking for an allowance from the riding association to make her life more mor comfortable. And I think that speaks to how disconnected this government is from the real priorities of the people that we serve."

MacLeod is seeking re-election in the Nepean riding, which she has represented for 16 years.

Other PC MPPs from the Ottawa area did not claim similar allowances.

As a cabinet minister, MacLeod is paid about $165,000. She also receives a housing allowance of more than $26,000 to live in Toronto while working at Queen's Park.

MacLeod given almost $17K for 'housing' in 2019

Riding associations must file financial statements annually with Elections Ontario, and all the information the NDP cited is publicly available and was checked by CBC News.

According to these statements, MacLeod received $18,200 for an "MPP expenses allowance in 2018, $16,727 for an "MPP housing/exp allowance" in 2019 and $9,500 for an "MPP allowance" in 2020.

CBC News reviewed the financial records of several current and former cabinet ministers who live hours from Toronto, including: Merillee Fullerton from the Ottawa area, John Yakabuski from the Ottawa Valley, Steve Clark from Brockville and Vic Fedeli from North Bay. None of their riding associations gave them an allowance.

Neither MacLeod nor the PCs have responded to a request for comment.

