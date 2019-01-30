'Isolated from reality': MPP calls for school bus cancellation policy review

If you decided to keep your child at home rather than put them on a school bus Tuesday morning, you're not alone.

Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod and her husband kept their daughter home because they felt the weather wasn't safe enough for school buses to run, and she said she's frustrated with the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority's (OSTA) decision to deploy the fleet that day.

"They have disappointed me as a mother, but they've also disappointed me as a Member of Provincial Parliament," she said in an interview with CBC News.

MacLeod has since written a letter to her colleague, Education Minister Lisa Thompson, calling for a review of OSTA's policies and protocols when it comes to deciding whether buses should run.

Ottawans woke up to heavy snow Tuesday morning, along with frigid temperatures and wind gusts that made it feel like –30.

MacLeod said those conditions should have led to a cancellation of school bus service.

"They seem to be so bureaucratic and isolated from reality that they just make arbitrary decisions," she said, adding she's been getting complaints from constituents about OSTA for several years.

"This is a recurring nightmare for me as the MPP for Nepean."

OSTA already reviewing cancellation policy

OSTA's general manager and chief administrative officer, Vicky Kyriaco, declined to be interviewed by CBC but did write in an email that as a staff member, it would be inappropriate to comment on governance issues. Staff at OSTA report to a board of governors.

Kyriaco added that OSTA is already conducting a review of its policies and protocols.

On Jan. 21, when buses weren't cancelled despite an extreme cold warning and OSTA experienced many bus delays, Kyriaco said OSTA has no specific temperature that triggers cancellations. Rather, the authority considers road conditions, visibility and precipitation.

"We are trying to balance the needs of a variety of households in the city, and always err on the side of caution when it refers to safety," she said at the time.

Delays, little notice

MacLeod wasn't the only one frustrated with OSTA on Tuesday morning. Alice Hutton drove her 13-year-old daughter to J.H. Putman Public School because she anticipated the bus would be late.

But what frustrated Hutton most was OSTA's email notification system.

The bus is scheduled to pick up her daughter at 8:10 a.m. Hutton received three notifications that the bus would be late on Tuesday, but all came after the bus was set to arrive.

The final notification said the bus would be 45 minutes late and came at 9:15 a.m. — more than an hour after the scheduled pick-up time and 45 minutes after the school's morning bell.

"If it's going to be that length of a delay, don't just say, 'It's delayed,' say 'It's cancelled,'" she said.

Hutton added the notification system has been slow in the past, which is why she decided to drive her daughter to school rather than have her wait in the cold.

"If it's not reliable then it's not even being utilized," she said.