Ottawa Lions coach, chair suspended by Athletics Canada

Ottawa Lions track and field club coach Andy McInnis and chair Ken Porter have been suspended as part of an ongoing sexual harassment investigation, Athletics Canada announced Monday.

According to a notice of suspension signed by Athletics Canada commissioner Frank Fowlie, McInnis has been on paid leave since September 2018 due to allegations of sexual harassment, and was banned from coaching or having contact with any athletes or members of the club.

According to the notice, McInnis was reprimanded twice before by the club, and by the University of Ottawa over allegations made against him in 2016

Despite the ban, Athletics Canada alleges McInnis took part in training with the club in California during the last week of December 2018 and first week of January 2019.

Porter has been suspended for not taking "adequate remedial action" against McInnis when he had knowledge that he would be coaching club athletes, according to the notice.

Athletics Canada is investigating the allegations and plans to release a decision by June 30.

None of the allegations against either man has been proven in court, and CBC is not aware of any criminal charges or investigations against them.