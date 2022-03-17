Why emerging artist Lindasson says his Caldwell neighbourhood made him the rapper he is
Shymar Brewster shows off his community housing area in this Creator Network video
Ottawa hip-hop artist Lindasson says he feels lucky to have been raised in the city's Caldwell neighbourhood, despite the challenges facing the west-end area.
"Growing up in the eyes of the neighbourhood is a blessing," said the 26-year-old, whose music touches on some of the highs and lows of living in community housing.
"One of the great things about Caldwell is having friends down the street around the corner."
Before establishing himself as a force in Ottawa's hip-hop scene, Lindasson, born Shymar Brewster, played basketball on a full-ride scholarship to Casper College in Wyoming.
He had envisioned a career in the sport and dreamed of playing for the NBA one day. But that all changed in February 2016.
Lindasson was stepping off the practice courts when he received news his mother, Linda, had suffered a brain aneurysm and was in the ICU. He rushed home to be with his mother in her final hours before she passed away.
Lindasson then decided to return to Caldwell to look after his younger sister, gradually leaving basketball behind.
Instead, he picked up a microphone. In 2019, he began recording music under his current moniker, a tribute to his late mother that can be read as "Linda's son."
Now that he's a rising star in Ottawa's hip-hop scene, he says it's important to showcase the neighbourhood where he grew up.
For CBC Ottawa's Creator Network, Lindasson spoke to Peggea Bounda, host of the community podcast The House, about how the Caldwell community both supported his transition from basketball to hip hop and continues to profoundly impact his music.
