Fire heavily damages Lincoln Fields Wendy's, sends 2 to hospital

Ottawa police arson officers are looking into the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a west Ottawa Wendy's restaurant early Tuesday.

Emergency crews got calls about heavy smoke and flames coming from the restaurant on Carling Avenue, in the corner of the Lincoln Fields mall's parking lot, at about 12:15 a.m.

The restaurant in the Lincoln Fields mall parking lot caught fire early Wednesday morning. It may have been deliberately set. 0:30

The size of the fire forced firefighters to remain at the outside of the crumbling building and crews had to call for backup, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.

Paramedics said they treated four people for smoke inhalation at the scene and took an adult and a youth to hospital in stable condition.

Police arson officers are trying to determine if the fire was deliberately set.