Golfer killed by lightning strike during Monday storm

One of two men struck by lightning on a west Ottawa golf course during a severe thunderstorm earlier this week has died, CBC News has learned.

The entrance to Loch March Golf & Country Club on Old Carp Road off Huntmar Drive on Tuesday June 27, 2023.
The entrance to Loch March Golf & Country Club as seen on Tuesday, one day after two golfers were struck by lightning. One of them died. (David Bates/Radio-Canada)

The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario (OCC) and family members confirmed Jesse Hawkins of Ottawa was killed while golfing at the Loch March Golf & Country Club in Kanata.

Hawkins was one of two golfers struck by lightning on the course located on Old Carp Road just off Huntmar Drive. Ottawa paramedics said they responded to the call at about 5:48 p.m. Monday.

The coroner's office said it is investigating Hawkins's death alongside the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. 

"Jesse was a wonderful man and many people will grieve his loss," father-in-law Jack McCarthy told CBC Thursday. "We loved him a lot."

McCarthy said funeral arrangements for Hawkins were underway.

No update on the other golfer has been provided. Paramedics initially told reporters both men were taken to hospital with "serious life-threatening injuries."

The region was under a number of weather alerts during the afternoon of June 26, including a severe thunderstorm warning in Ottawa and a tornado warning in Gatineau.

