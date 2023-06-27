2 men struck by lightning on golf course near Kanata suffer life-threatening injuries

Two men were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by lightning on a golf course near Kanata, Ottawa paramedics say.

Paramedics said they received a call reporting the incident at around 5:48 p.m. Monday.

The men were struck while on a golf course on Old Carp Road in west Ottawa and suffered "serious life-threatening injuries," paramedics told Radio-Canada in French.

No further details about the men were immediately available.