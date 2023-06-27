'Ditch the golf clubs,' meteorologist warns, when thunderstorms near

After two golfers were critically injured by lightning in west Ottawa on Monday, meteorologists and golf professionals are offering some tips for staying safe during a thunderstorm.

Environment Canada has issued extreme thunderstorm warnings for areas north and east of Gatineau Tuesday afternoon and is advising of the risk of a thunderstorm in other parts of the region, including Ottawa, Kingston and Pembroke.

The agency says lightning kills, on average, two to three people in Canada every year and injures about 180 others.

If thunder is audible, it means lightning that's part of the same system can reach the listener, Environment Canada said. It recommends getting indoors or into an all-metal vehicle (so not a convertible) if possible.

Once inside, it says not to stand near doors or windows or to use water taps or devices plugged in for charging.

The agency also advises not to park a vehicle under a shelter that could fall and to remain in place if power lines get knocked down.

If caught outside, the agency says to seek out a low-lying area that doesn't have water pooling and is away from metal and tall objects. In particular, it says to avoid open water. Environment Canada specifically mentions golf carts and clubs.

Safety on the golf course

Roger Beale is the head golf professional at Rideau View Golf Club in Manotick, a different course from where the two men were struck.

If someone finds themselves on the course when a thunderstorm rolls in, he recommends immediately seeking shelter, but not under trees.

The entrance to Loch March Golf & Country Club on Old Carp Road off Huntmar Drive, where two men were struck by lightning Monday. (David Bates/Radio-Canada)

If no shelter is readily available, he said to seek out a golf cart or lie flat in a bunker.

When a golfer's body hair is standing on end, Beale said that's due to electricity in the air and a sure sign that they should head for shelter.

He said the golf course has a lightning detection system that will sound a siren if electricity in the air suggests a lightning strike may be coming.

'Ditch the golf clubs'

The storm cells that moved through the area yesterday had "pretty intense lightning throughout," according to Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder — more than has been seen in storms so far this year.

Meteorologists had noticed some rotation in via radar imaging, he said, and that's why the agency issued tornado warnings.

As for what to do in a storm while on a golf outing, his advice was clear.

"You're holding a metal pole, and lightning is attracted to conductors such as metals, so ditch the golf clubs as fast as you can," he said.

People are also recommended to get as low to the ground as possible, he said — by lying down in a sand trap as an example.