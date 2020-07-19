Lightning strikes 2 houses in Ottawa

Firefighters were kept busy Sunday morning after lightning struck a pair of homes.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., firefighters received multiple 911 calls about smoke from a brick house near Carleton Heights.

When crews arrived at the two-storey home at 1789 Prince of Wales Dr., they declared a working fire and determined lightning had struck the roof.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 1789 Prince of Wales Drive. This is a large 2-storey house with a 1-storey addition at the rear. Main body of fire knocked down, overhaul & salvage operations underway. OFS Fire Investigator dispatched.

A spokesperson for Ottawa Fire Services said no flames were visible, but the building was damaged by embers and smoke.

By 8 a.m., crews had the fire under control.

Photos of the house show one side partially blackened. No injuries were reported but the house's two residents were displaced.

The two residents didn't require victim services, however.

2nd strike hit bungalow

Around the same time, firefighters were dispatched to the Elmvale Acres neighbourhood after getting 911 calls about smoke coming from the attic of a home at 763 Chapman Blvd.

Upon entering the home, crews detected a haze of smoke in the attic and determined one corner of the house had been blackened by the lightning strike.

Firefighters found more charring and further damage to the house after opening up the ceiling of one bedroom.

There were no open flames, and the fire was declared under control at 7:23 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Ottawa remains under a severe thunderstorm watch and a heat warning Sunday afternoon.