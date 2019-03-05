News of latest LRT snag met with anger, sarcasm online

Another LRT delay.

On Monday, CBC municipal affairs analyst Joanne Chianello brought us this story outlining serious concerns raised in an internal city report over the first phase of the multi-billion-dollar project.

There was little surprise on Tuesday when city councillors were officially told the Confederation Line handover won't happen by the March 31 deadline — the project's third delay.

Here's how people reacted online.

Warning, sarcasm ahead...

On Facebook, Ken Workman posted:

Canada Day of what year? I'm guessing 2030 might be a reasonable guess at this rate. —@Thomas_Duncan

And some garden-variety frustration...

I really thought 3rd time would be the charm... —@Jordan_Vecchio9

"I love deadlines. I like the whooshing sound they make as they fly by" - Douglas Adams<br>Only in this case there will be no whooshing sound, because there are NO TRAINS (defeated sigh) <a href="https://t.co/clbeeR8xZF">https://t.co/clbeeR8xZF</a> —@mac_wigan

I don't think anyone is actually taking the deadlines seriously anymore, so why bother setting them? —@queen_b2009

This is the third time... Surely you can not be serious. This is very unprofessional. Imagine asking your boss/professor for an extension 3 times for the same project; you wouldn't last in the industry. —@Stafamoo

On Facebook, Joseph Kulwartian posted:

Lots of calls to delay signing contracts for Stage 2...

Stop phase 2. Iron this out. —@ScottContant

But not everyone was upset. Safety first