News of latest LRT snag met with anger, sarcasm online

Another LRT deadline missed, another round of social media anger, sarcasm and resignation.

Rideau Transit Group won't deliver Confederation Line by March 31 as promised

In 2015, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson toured a future light rail transit tunnel under Algonquin College. Four years later, the deadline for Rideau Transit Group to hand over the keys to the completed Confederation Line has been missed three times. (Alistair Steele/CBC)

Another LRT delay.

On Monday, CBC municipal affairs analyst Joanne Chianello brought us this story outlining serious concerns raised in an internal city report over the first phase of the multi-billion-dollar project.

There was little surprise on Tuesday when city councillors were officially told the Confederation Line handover won't happen by the March 31 deadline — the project's third delay.

Here's how people reacted online.

Warning, sarcasm ahead...

On Facebook, Ken Workman posted:

And some garden-variety frustration...

On Facebook, Joseph Kulwartian posted:

Lots of calls to delay signing contracts for Stage 2...

But not everyone was upset. Safety first

