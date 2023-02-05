Lifeguard shortage draws octogenarian back to the pool

Michael Olsen, 80, and Bruce McNicoll, 64, were first certified as lifeguards in the 1970s and recently got re-certified to give back to the community during a lifeguard shortage and earn some extra income.

At the Nepean Sportsplex, Michael Olsen and Bruce McNicoll wear swim trunks and red singlets bearing the City of Ottawa logo just like the other lifeguards on duty.

But their hair's a little thinner, and what's there is a lot more grey.

At age 80, Olsen is believed to be the oldest working lifeguard in Ontario, according to The Lifesaving Society. He learned to swim in his native Australia and patrolled the beaches in Tasmania before emigrating to Canada in 1964.

When the 64-year-old McNicoll first qualified to become a lifeguard in 1973, The Godfather was king of the box office and Roberta Flack's Killing Me Softly was all over the radio.

Both men updated their credentials recently so they could help coach amateur swimmers. Then they took it a step further by applying to work for the city, which had to cancel some public swims last summer due to a shortage of lifeguards.

"I realized that a lot of the programming was being cut back," said McNicoll, who'd just retired after more than 32 years as a teacher.

"It's a way I can kind of give back to the community," added the one-time nationally rated triathlete. "I can help others who share a love of aquatics."

For Olsen, the job brings in much-needed income after a high-tech career fraught with interruptions.

"The high-tech industry went through a lot of downsizing. Unfortunately I happened to be part of that era," he said. "I got downsized about three times."

Michael Olsen, left, and Bruce McNicoll, right, go through a rescue drill in the deep end of the pool at the Nepean Sportsplex. McNicoll was pretending to have a severe cramp. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Olsen describes the pay as near minimum wage. A city web page says hourly wages for lifeguards range from the provincial minimum wage of $15.50 to $21, with the average earning $17.

"The plan is to be able to take the trips … and pad the bank account a little bit. But really for me it's not about the money," said McNicoll. "It's really about staying involved."

Passed all tests

Having seniors and retirees guarding the pool might be a staffing solution, but can they save a life when it counts?

"I would hope so," said Olsen, a former elite athlete who still swims four times a week.

He met the physical requirements to get re-certified, which include swimming 400 metres in a set period of time and hauling a heavy object up from the bottom of the pool onto the deck.

"I actually had reservations of whether I could do that, but actually on my first go I actually did it," said Olsen, speaking about bringing the nine-kilogram weight back to the surface. "I surprised myself."

Michael Olsen, 80, holds up the dead weight that he had to bring up five metres to the surface in order to recertify as a lifeguard. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

McNicoll admits to having reservations as well, but he said he gained confidence as he updated his lifesaving credentials.

"We work as a team. If I go into the water to rescue somebody, I'm going to be backed up by … other lifeguards," he said. "And some of them are [in their] teens and 20s."

Steve Papai, the pool recreation supervisor at the Nepean Sportsplex who encouraged both men to apply, said they bring experience and a strong work ethic to the pool.

"They're on time at work. They go above and beyond. They're really good role models for all our new lifeguards that are coming here straight from high school," said Papai, adding they can do everything their younger colleagues can.

"The public loves seeing them on the pool deck. It puts a smile on their face," he added. "I've had other older gentlemen and women come to me, looking to become a lifeguard as well."