Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Ottawa-area beach closed by 'lifeguard shortage'

The National Capital Commission closed the popular La Pêche Lake beach Saturday due to a shortage of lifeguards.

Popular beach at La Pêche Lake is closed 'until further notice,' NCC says

CBC News ·
A file photo of a lifeguard chair at Lac-Simon, Que. The National Capital Commission announced the closure of a Gatineau Park beach on Saturday, citing a shortage of lifeguards. (CBC)

A popular swimming spot in the Gatineau area is closed indefinitely due to a "lifeguard shortage."

The La Pêche Lake beach, located just outside of Ottawa, is on the largest lake in Gatineau Park and is normally a hotspot for people escaping the heat at this time of year.

But a tweet from the National Capital Commission's Gatineau Park account on Saturday announced that it would be closed "until further notice" due to a shortage of lifeguards able to supervise swimmers.

The NCC is encouraging swimmers and sunbathers to enjoy the sands at the nearby O'Brien, Blanchet and Parent beaches instead.

No other details were released, and it's not clear when the beach might reopen.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now