Ottawa-area beach closed by 'lifeguard shortage'

A popular swimming spot in the Gatineau area is closed indefinitely due to a "lifeguard shortage."

The La Pêche Lake beach, located just outside of Ottawa, is on the largest lake in Gatineau Park and is normally a hotspot for people escaping the heat at this time of year.

But a tweet from the National Capital Commission's Gatineau Park account on Saturday announced that it would be closed "until further notice" due to a shortage of lifeguards able to supervise swimmers.

⚠️ Notice | La Pêche Lake beach is currently closed until further notice, due to a lifeguard shortage. <br><br>This weekend, enjoy the ☀️ at O'Brien, Blanchet and Parent beaches, in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GatineauPark?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GatineauPark</a>, and at Leamy Lake beach. <br><br>Details: <a href="https://t.co/jHIUv4p3aU">https://t.co/jHIUv4p3aU</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GatineauPark?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GatineauPark</a> <a href="https://t.co/luOHoK1ZEg">pic.twitter.com/luOHoK1ZEg</a> —@NCC_GatPark

The NCC is encouraging swimmers and sunbathers to enjoy the sands at the nearby O'Brien, Blanchet and Parent beaches instead.

No other details were released, and it's not clear when the beach might reopen.