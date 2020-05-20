Life returns to Ottawa's parks
The long-anticipated reopening of tennis courts, dog parks and skate parks in Ottawa perfectly coincided with a gorgeous day of sunshine, luring many to once again make use of their local outdoor city facilities after weeks of indoor isolation.
Park users didn't wait long to reclaim outdoor spaces, bask in summer-like weather
News broke late Tuesday that the city would start reopening some outdoor recreation facilities the following morning, including tennis courts, baseball diamonds, skate parks and off-leash dog parks. For the first time in weeks, people are also allowed to sit on park benches, though playground equipment is still off limits.
Despite the short notice, many residents turned out to swing a tennis racket or try a few "Nollies."