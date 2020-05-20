Life returns to Ottawa's parks

The long-anticipated reopening of tennis courts, dog parks and skate parks in Ottawa perfectly coincided with a gorgeous day of sunshine Wednesday, luring many to once again make use of their local outdoor city facilities after weeks of indoor isolation.

News broke late Tuesday that the city would start reopening some outdoor recreation facilities the following morning, including tennis courts, baseball diamonds, skate parks and off-leash dog parks. For the first time in weeks, people are also allowed to sit on park benches, though playground equipment is still off limits.

Despite the short notice, many residents turned out to swing a tennis racket or try a few "Nollies."

Tanka Melaschenko and her son Brian figure they've lost more than 15 tennis balls on the roof of a nearby school during the pandemic. For weeks they've been playing against the school's wall, but on Wednesday were thrilled to return to the tennis court in Fairmont Park. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Dogs and their owners take full advantage of the reopening of the off-leash dog enclosure at Jack Purcell Park. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Camille Laflamme's dogs Miko and Dante could barely contain their excitement when the off-leash area at Jack Purcell Park reopened Wednesday. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Mina Rosen had what her mom Meg describes as an 'art attack' in Fairmont Park Wednesday, creating a pine cone and dandelion garden while the nearby playground remained off limits. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Joseph Jocks and Emily Armstrong said they've been checking daily for the return of the net at the tennis court at Jack Purcell Park. Their patience was rewarded Wednesday morning. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)