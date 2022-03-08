Lich hires well-known criminal lawyer Lawrence Greenspon

A key figure in the Freedom Convoy is changing her legal representation to a well-known criminal lawyer.

Tamara Lich, who was behind fundraising efforts that raised more than $10 million to support the protests in Ottawa, has hired Ottawa-based criminal lawyer Lawrence Greenspon.

Lich and Chris Barber are jointly charged with mischief, counselling mischief, obstructing police, counselling to obstruct police, counselling intimidation, and intimidation by blocking and obstructing one or more highways.

Lich was arrested Feb. 17, denied bail, but then released on March 7 on the condition she leave Ottawa within 24 hours, refrain from using social media and have no contact with certain co-organizers.

Diane Magas has been representing Barber and Lich, but is now just representing Barber.

Greenspon is expected to challenge the conditions of Lich's bail, particularly as it applies to her use of social media.

A court date to begin that process has not yet been set.

Lich joins a handful of high-profile Greenspon clients. He has previously represented Mohammad Momin Khawaja, the first Canadian charged under Canada's Anti-terrorism Act, as well as former senator Mike Duffy.