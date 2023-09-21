Lich, Barber begin defence in convoy trial

Defence lawyers for Tamara Lich and Chris Barber began making their case in an Ottawa courtroom arguing evidence applying to one of the accused should not be used against both.

Lich and Barber are on trial for charges of committing mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation for their roles in the protest.

Crown prosecutors argue the two worked together in their capacity as leaders of what became the Freedom Convoy and conspired to commit criminal acts when they helped lead demonstrators into downtown Ottawa, where they remained for several weeks and caused significant disruption to residents.

But Lich and Barber's lawyers argue the Crown didn't provide enough evidence for the court to infer the two worked together at a level where a conspiracy to commit crimes, or a common unlawful purpose, occurred.

The defence lawyers want the evidence to stand alone against the individual it applies to rather than both of the accused.

Tamara Lich arrives for her trial at the Ottawa Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

In his submissions, Lich's lawyer Eric Grainger argued that while the protesters had collective objectives to argue against COVID-19 mandates, those objectives were not "inherently illegal."

Grainger argued the Crown can't apply evidence to both accused unless they can prove there was an agreement to protest mandates by illegal means. He argued that evidence was not provided as part of the Crown's case.

"While there is evidence of conduct that can be argued to be illegal by individuals, there is no evidence of an agreement to engage in illegal activity," the defence submission read. "Similarly, there is no evidence of any of the leaders of the Freedom Convoy 2022 agreeing to pursue their ends by way of illegal activity."

Lich's defence admits she uses the phrase "hold the line." Crown prosecutors used this to demonstrate she was encouraging people to stay in Ottawa even after police had told protesters to leave.

Grainger argued the phrase's meaning isn't defined by Lich or anyone else, saying it's "speculative" to link the phrase to encouraging illegal activity.

Lich's defence said all of her statements point to her "seeking to engage in a protest that was lawful, safe and peaceful."

Barber's lawyers have filed a similar submission and are expected to make similar arguments later this week.

The Crown is expected to respond to the defence's application regarding the evidence once the defence has finished making its submissions on the subject.

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey has signalled she doesn't intend on making a decision regarding the application of evidence by week's end. A ruling on how she will use the evidence in her final judgment is expected at a later date.