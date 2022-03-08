Crown trying to put Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich back in jail

Ahead of her Thursday court appearance, Crown prosecutors are arguing Tamara Lich should be back in jail because she is violating her bail conditions by continuing to support the Freedom Convoy, which she helped organize.

Lich agreed to attend a Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) gala planned in Toronto for June 16, where she is being given a "Freedom Award."

According to an application filed by Crown lawyers, Lich is not to support "anything related to the Freedom Convoy" and the document charges the event is "designed to support the Freedom Convoy movement."

The event includes a VIP reception with tickets going for $500, and the Crown says, "It is the only reasonable inference that Ms. Lich has agreed to attend to this event in support of the Freedom Convoy cause."

Lich has been out of jail since March 7, on the condition she leave Ottawa, reversing a decision made the previous month to keep her in jail. She has been living at an Alberta residence for about two months.

Moiz Karimjee, the Crown counsel prosecuting Lich, also alleges in his latest application the decision to release Lich in March was done without proper analysis.

She was arrested Feb. 17 shortly before the major push by police to clear out the remaining protesters who occupied downtown Ottawa streets. Lich stayed in custody and was denied bail on Feb. 22, but then appealed and was released.

Keith Wilson, a lawyer representing protest organizers, is seen here at left at the convoy protests in Ottawa in February. He is also a laywer with JCCF, a charity associated with the Freedom Convoy. (Patrick Doyle/Reuters)

Lich and Chris Barber are jointly charged with mischief, counselling mischief, obstructing police, counselling to obstruct police, counselling intimidation, and intimidation by blocking and obstructing one or more highways.

In its application, the Crown says Lich "has continued her support of the Convoy cause" and that she has done so with the assistance of the JCCF, a charity associated with the Freedom Convoy.

"The collaborative and representative nature of the relationship between the parties cannot be denied," the application says, noting the charity's lawyers have been present at court appearances.

Keith WIlson, a JCCF lawyer, went to the protests in Ottawa and appeared at official Freedom Convoy press conferences to speak on the group's behalf.