Gatineau library pulls books by controversial French author

The Gatineau Municipal Library says it is no longer lending books written by a controversial French author after allegations of rape prompted authorities in France to open an inquiry.

The accusations against Gabriel Matzneff, 83, came to light in a recently published memoir by Vanessa Springora, who alleges the author stalked her and initiated sexual relations when he was 50 and she was just 14.

Matzneff has denied any wrongdoing.

But since the publication of her book, The consentement ("The consent"), Matzneff's publisher has dropped his latest book and authorities have opened an investigation.

Matzneff had previously enjoyed a prestigious literary career in France. He was candid about his sexual interests, and detailed his sexual activities with minors in a series published diaries. He was also a prolific essayist and novelist who won numerous literary awards in France and was the recipient of an ongoing bursary from the French government in recognition of his achievements.

The Gatineau library holds six titles by Matzneff, including three volumes of his personal diaries.

In a statement sent to Radio-Candaa, the City of Gatineau said the diaries have been withdrawn and are no longer available for borrowing. The other works have also been removed for analysis, the city said.

The decision is in line with that of the province's flagship book lender, La Grande Bibliothèque in Montreal, which announced it was taking Matzneff's works out of circulation on Jan. 7, the same day his French publisher proclaimed it would stop printing and distributing his books.

Ottawa says no complaints thus far

The Ottawa Public Library does not have copies of Matzneff's diaries. Its holdings include an essay and four novels, all of which remain on the shelves.

Coun. Tim Tierney, the chair of the Ottawa Public Library Board, says the library has not received any complaints from the public.

"OPL does not own copies of Mr. Matzneff's intimate journals, the works which two other libraries have removed from their collections." said Tierney in a statement to CBC.

"[G]iven that none of his creative works in OPL's collection have been deemed criminal, the Library will keep them for the time being," he said.

The author is little read in English Canada. But in Quebec, the removal of the book has met with some criticism from legal and cultural scholars who have accused La Grande Bibliothèque of censorship and are questioning the right of a public library to ban books.

Rare for book to be pulled

Mary Cavanaugh, an associate professor at the University of Ottawa's School of Information Studies, says libraries regularly review their collections for relevancy and quality, although it's rare to hear about a controversial book being pulled from the catalogue.

"From a distance I was surprised to read that a library is pulling a book off the shelf," Cavanaugh said.

"But given the controversy in France [and] in the Me Too movement toward changing expectations and changing ... what we accept in terms of these kinds of topics, I understand why might want to pull the book off the shelf," she said.

The recent revelations have caused a scandal in France and beyond, in part because Matzneff's views on sex with minors were well known, and yet mostly unchallenged in Parisian literary or legal circles, until now.

France's culture minister has since announced he is stripping Matzneff of his special government pension and French political magazine Le Point announced it was dropping Matzneff as a columnist.