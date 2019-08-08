Police officer charged with assault, obstruction after ByWard Market arrest

An Ottawa police officer has been charged by Ontario's police watchdog after a man suffered a serious injury following an arrest in May 2018.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Thursday it's charging Const. Liban Farah, 33, with assault and obstruction of justice.

On May 9, 2018, Farah was patrolling the ByWard Market when he became "involved in an interaction" with a 24-year-old man at about 2 a.m., the SIU said.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with an unspecified serious injury.

Farah is expected to appear in court Sept. 3.

The SIU investigates deaths, serious injuries and allegations of sexual assault involving police in Ontario.