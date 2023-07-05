Ottawa's LGBTQ community sounding alarm after recent violence

LGBTQ organizations and allies in Ottawa are calling on the city to take action after a rise in hate-motivated incidents targeting that community in recent weeks.

About 50 people filled a room at city hall on Tuesday to hear Capital Pride, the Society of Queer Momentum and other allied organizations share their concerns regarding violent incidents impacting their community.

Corinne Davison, a retired educator and member of the LGBTQ community, said it's been an incredibly difficult and challenging time.

"It has gotten exponentially worse. I have never felt unsafe," Davison said. "I feel it now. I feel if I am walking with my wife and holding her hand, I feel there is a target on my back."

Speakers discussed several targeted incidents that happened in last month — during Pride Month — such as counter protests staged on Broadview Avenue and outside of Capital Pride's Drag Storytime events.

Corinne Davison, a retired educator and member of the LGBTQ community, says the event wasn't about silencing opposing voices but instead about 'raising the volume of our voices, the voices that matter.' (Celeste Decaire/CBC)

Fae Johnstone, president of the Society of Queer Momentum and co-organizer of the conference, said funding and anti-hate legislation from provincial and municipal governments is key, but more needs to be done on a ground level.

"It has to be about tackling misinformation, engaging in public education and making sure that our schools are promoting respect, human dignity for queer, trans and all students," Johnstone said.

Johnstone is no stranger to backlash or online harassment.

Earlier this year, the 27-year-old trans woman was one of five featured on a limited-edition Hershey chocolate bar. She said the public response was a clear signal that more needs to be done to promote acceptance.

"They put security guards on me for seven days straight because the degree of threat targeting me was so severe," Johnstone said in her remarks.

The Ottawa police's annual report for 2022 noted that LGBTQ people were among the most victimized by hate crimes last year , along with Jewish, Black, Muslim, Arab, West Asian, and East and South Asian groups.

In 10 years of advocacy, Fae Johnstone says she's 'never been as worried about where we'll be in five years' than she is today. (Celeste Decaire/CBC)

More funding needed, advocacy groups say

One solution to tackling anti-LGBTQ hate and misinformation, Johnstone says, is more investment in community organizations.

"Ottawa's queer organizations are desperately, desperately under-resourced. Most of them have two or three staff," Johnstone said. "They need to be resourced to provide those clients and service users with the quality of care that they deserve."

In May 2023, the provincial government announced that the province would spend $25.5 million over two years on a new anti-hate security and prevention grant. Eligible organizations include those representing religious and spiritual communities, Indigenous organizations, and cultural groups — such as those representing the LGBTQ community.