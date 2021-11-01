LGBTQ community mourns loss of beloved mentor

Tom Macfarlane has played his last hand, but to the countless people he mentored and befriended over the years, he'll always have a seat at the bridge table.

Macfarlane was a master at the complicated card game, but he was also a veteran of the Second World War, a generous donor to numerous causes, and a proud and active member of Ottawa's LGBTQ community — a considerable accomplishment for a man who hadn't always been able to live his life out in the open.

Macfarlane died Saturday at his retirement home in the Glebe. He was 96.

Hugh Thomas Macfarlane — just Tom or Tommy to his many friends — was born in 1925 in Montreal where his family owned the Macfarlane Shoe Co., known in its early days for high-end children's footwear.

Macfarlane's father died when he was just a boy. He would later tell friends about going out with his mother to deliver sandwiches to unemployed men during the Great Depression, an experience that may have helped shape his philanthropy later in life.

Macfarlane joined the Royal Canadian Air Force toward the end of the Second World War. He trained as a tail gunner but never flew a combat mission. (Submitted by Mike Hutton)

He joined the Royal Canadian Air Force toward the end of the Second World War and began training as a tail gunner while his friend Archie Church trained to become a navigator, but the war ended before they saw action.

After the war, Macfarlane graduated from university and taught math and English at the same religious school where Church was principal. The two men would go on to have a relationship spanning more than five decades, but because of their profession, and because of the times they were living in, they had to be extremely careful.

"For the time, I think they were as out as they could be without being fired or ostracized," said Mike Hutton, who would meet Macfarlane in Ottawa many years later.

His friends believe the stress of that double life may have contributed to a serious heart condition that forced Macfarlane to retire from teaching in the 1950s. He later underwent risky bypass surgery, and while he survived, his doctor gave him no more than five years to live.

Macfarlane, left, was extremely proud of his work with the Capital Rainbow Refuge. His friend Lisa Hébert, the group's chair, is third from the right. (Submitted by Lisa Hébert)

Instead, Macfarlane would go on to outlive many of his peers, including Church.

"He just kept coming back. He was indestructible in some respects," said Nanda Na Champassak, who met Macfarlane about 10 years ago.

In Ottawa, Macfarlane became a founding member of a gay bridge club in the 1990s, an activity that would form the foundation of his social life for years to come. As a bridge master, Macfarlane introduced many new players to the game he loved.

"Tom became my bridge teacher, bridge mentor, friend and chosen family grandfather, really," said former CBC producer Lisa Hébert, who met Macfarlane through a mutual connection in the early 2000s.

"He was very inspiring, he was very patient with me," said Chad Buffel, Macfarlane's bridge partner at the Outgames in Montreal in 2006, and in Germany four years later. The pair brought home gold from both competitions.

Macfarlane poses between a couple sponsored by Capital Rainbow Refuge to come to Canada. Macfarlane was an active member of the group, as well as a generous donor. (Submitted by Lisa Hébert)

Even after moving into the Villagia retirement home in the Glebe, where Hutton said his friend acted more "like a Walmart greeter" than a resident, Macfarlane continued to host weekly bridge parties.

"He was just a very social person, and he made a point of being in contact with everyone," recalled Na Champassak.

Macfarlane became heavily involved with the Capital Rainbow Refuge, a group that sponsors LGBTQ refugees from countries where they face persecution because of their sexuality. At one meeting, when the group decided they needed to raise $5,000 to establish an endowment fund, Macfarlane pulled out his chequebook to cover the entire amount.

Friends say he also donated generously to the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre.

'A great legacy'

Na Champassak said whenever sponsored couples arrived, Macfarlane would insist on being at the airport to greet them.

"He always wanted to be … part of that welcoming committee," she said. "He was always very present."

"It's a great legacy for him," said Buffel, the group's treasurer.

Macfarlane had his quirks. Friends say as generous as he was with others, he tended toward frugality when it came to himself.

"He would wear these old clothes that were torn and sometimes with bloodstains and holes in them, and he was so proud of that," recalled Hébert. "He had this huge bank account and he dressed like a pauper, and he really enjoyed being stingy."

Macfarlane was also accident-prone, and can be seen in many photos sporting a neck brace or black eye. Sometimes both.

"He was constantly falling or getting into accidents," Hébert said.

Friends noticed Macfarlane beginning to slow down in recent months, but say he never lost his warmth or his wit. (Submitted by Nanda Na Champassak)

Friends said they began to notice him slowing down in recent months as Macfarlane went from using a cane to a walker to a mobility scooter, but he never lost his wit or his warmth.

"His body just gave out," said Na Champassak, who visited him just days before he died. Macfarlane's death was not related to COVID-19.

Though he never had children of his own, Macfarlane's friends say the lifelong connections he made in Ottawa were all the family he needed, especially after Church died.

"We were there for each other and have been as family, and for me that's what Tom was," Hébert said.