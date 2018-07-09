Decorated peacekeeper auctioning off pieces of history

Downsizing is rarely easy, but when retired major-general Lewis MacKenzie decided to sell his farm near Almonte, Ont., his task was a bit more daunting than most.

His place is chock-a-block with antiques, collectibles and household items, from 19th century pottery collected by his late wife to his sports cars and tools — not to mention memorabilia from his 35-year career in the military.

In 1992, MacKenzie was in the international spotlight as commander of a UN Peacekeeping force in Sarajevo. His battalion took control of the airport there, allowing for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Following the death of his wife Dora MacKenzie in February, he decided to put much of their large collection up for auction online.

Bidders were invited to the farm to check out the items in person Saturday.

MacKenzie, seen here in 2007 being invested to the Order of Canada by former Governor General Michaëlle Jean, says he made the choice to get rid of his possessions a long time ago. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

Not selling everything

Perhaps surprisingly, MacKenzie told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Monday that it doesn't feel weird to hand nearly all his possessions over to strangers.

"I had to make that ruthless decision a long time ago," he said. "But I've kept a lot, don't get me wrong."

One thing he kept was his unusual rank badge, which carries some special significance.

"I guess I'm probably the only person that was promoted in the field while the conflict was on since World War II. So when I was promoted in June of 1992, you can't walk downtown [in Sarajevo] and find a military clothing store and get a rank badge to upgrade you from one to two stars," he said.

"So my [aide-de-camp] took a brigadier's rank badge at midnight, and with a scissors cut a maple leaf, and then sewed it himself onto my rank badge, creating two maple leafs rather than one maple leaf. That's a real favourite of mine."

The items up for auction were posted online June 21, and bidding ends Tuesday.

Some of the items up for auction

This UN flag was the first to fly at the airport in Sarajevo after MacKenzie's peacekeeping force secured control. (MacLean & Associates Inc.)

A number of MacKenzie's uniforms are up for auction, including this dress uniform. (MacLean & Associates Inc.)

One of the items up for auction is MacKenzie's 1961 Triumph TR3, a British sports car. (MacLean & Associates Inc.)

This blue bill duck decoy is among the items collected by MacKenzie's late wife, Dora. (MacLean & Associates Inc.)