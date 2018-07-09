Decorated peacekeeper auctioning off pieces of history
Retired major-general Lewis MacKenzie's collectibles include military memorabilia, sports cars
Downsizing is rarely easy, but when retired major-general Lewis MacKenzie decided to sell his farm near Almonte, Ont., his task was a bit more daunting than most.
His place is chock-a-block with antiques, collectibles and household items, from 19th century pottery collected by his late wife to his sports cars and tools — not to mention memorabilia from his 35-year career in the military.
In 1992, MacKenzie was in the international spotlight as commander of a UN Peacekeeping force in Sarajevo. His battalion took control of the airport there, allowing for the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Following the death of his wife Dora MacKenzie in February, he decided to put much of their large collection up for auction online.
Bidders were invited to the farm to check out the items in person Saturday.
Not selling everything
Perhaps surprisingly, MacKenzie told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Monday that it doesn't feel weird to hand nearly all his possessions over to strangers.
"I had to make that ruthless decision a long time ago," he said. "But I've kept a lot, don't get me wrong."
One thing he kept was his unusual rank badge, which carries some special significance.
"I guess I'm probably the only person that was promoted in the field while the conflict was on since World War II. So when I was promoted in June of 1992, you can't walk downtown [in Sarajevo] and find a military clothing store and get a rank badge to upgrade you from one to two stars," he said.
"So my [aide-de-camp] took a brigadier's rank badge at midnight, and with a scissors cut a maple leaf, and then sewed it himself onto my rank badge, creating two maple leafs rather than one maple leaf. That's a real favourite of mine."
The items up for auction were posted online June 21, and bidding ends Tuesday.
Almonte is about 50 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.
Some of the items up for auction
