Mayor asks province to fund 42 paramedic jobs to stave off 'level zero' incidents

Mayor Jim Watson is asking the province to fund 42 new paramedics jobs in the city to help avoid "level zero" situations, where no ambulances are available to respond to emergencies.

In a letter to Premier Doug Ford sent Thursday, Watson said delays experienced while dropping patients off at hospitals endanger public safety as they affect paramedics' ability to get back behind the wheel quickly.

Requesting $5 million in base funding, the mayor wrote the paramedics would be stationed at four Ottawa-area hospitals to care for up to four "lower acuity patients" while they wait in the emergency department.

"This would enable paramedics to return an ambulance back into service," Watson wrote.

Ottawa hit more than 750 instances of level zero by late July — as many as the service had for all of 2021.

So far this year the city has experienced over 1,125 such incidents, Watson wrote in his letter — numbers backed up by the Ottawa Paramedic Service. The service is also experiencing a 20 per cent increase in number of calls since April.

"The province and municipalities pay for paramedics to be assisting residents needing urgent medical attention," Watson wrote. "They do not pay, nor do they want, paramedics to perform hallway medicine in hospital emergency rooms."

He wrote the province needs to send a clear message to hospitals that such delays aren't acceptable, adding the leadership of local hospitals knows urgent action is needed.

A woman with a fractured hip had to wait six hours before being taken to Cornwall late last month.

The city is not alone in experiencing these days, and the fact that neighbouring municipalities are experiencing similar issues compounds the problem, Watson said.

Paramedics lost 49,000 hours in offload delays

Attached to Watson's letter was one from the paramedic service addressed to the mayor, dated Aug. 10.

The service wrote that paramedics spent 49,000 hours stuck in these delays in 2021, and that many were far off the 30-minute target used as a benchmark.

"In some cases, Ottawa has had 11 hours of continuous level zero and low acuity patients waiting more than seven hours before being transported to the hospital," the letter reads.

"Our residents expect that an ambulance will be available in their time of need, " the service said in its letter.