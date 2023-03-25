A popular Gatineau, Que., restaurant and ice cream parlour has been severely damaged after a fire tore through it Friday evening.

Firefighters were called to Les 2 Petits Cochons on chemin de Montréal in the city's Masson-Angers sector at around 7:30 p.m., according to Gatineau police.

By that time, the restaurant had already been engulfed by the flames.

Crews remained at the scene until around 10 p.m., police said.

No injuries were reported, and the restaurant — which was set to open for the season next week — said on social media that no one was inside.

Police said the fire was accidental and their investigation is now closed.

Roads that were blocked off near the site of the fire Friday evening have since reopened.