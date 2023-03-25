Content
Ottawa

Fire tears through Masson-Angers restaurant

Firefighters were called to Les 2 Petits Cochons on chemin de Montréal in Gatineau's Masson-Angers sector Friday evening, but by then the restaurant was already engulfed in flames.

Police say fire at Les 2 Petits Cochons was accidental

CBC News ·
Police tape is strung up outside a restaurant that was severely damaged by fire.
Tape is strung outside what remains of Les 2 Petits Cochons, a restaurant in Gatineau, Que., that was severely damaged by fire on March 24, 2023. (Rebecca Kwan/Radio-Canada)

A popular Gatineau, Que., restaurant and ice cream parlour has been severely damaged after a fire tore through it Friday evening.

Firefighters were called to Les 2 Petits Cochons on chemin de Montréal in the city's Masson-Angers sector at around 7:30 p.m., according to Gatineau police.

By that time, the restaurant had already been engulfed by the flames.

Crews remained at the scene until around 10 p.m., police said.

No injuries were reported, and the restaurant — which was set to open for the season next week — said on social media that no one was inside.

Police said the fire was accidental and their investigation is now closed. 

Roads that were blocked off near the site of the fire Friday evening have since reopened.

